In our fortnightly Picture This column, museum curator Dayna Woolbright takes a look at two historic Lynn figures.

This photograph shows Herbert E. Bocking, the curator of Lynn Museum until 1956, sitting by a brick fireplace.

In front of him is a portrait of writer Fanny Burney, also from the town.

Burney (1752–1840) is remembered for her keen observations of Georgian high-society, often exploring themes of identity, class and gender roles, powerfully capturing the complexities of social life through her humour and wit.

Her ability to blend social critique with engaging storytelling and empathy made her a pioneering voice in English literature.

Burney’s enduring legacy is celebrated beyond her literary achievements, but also as an early feminist and pioneer.

Through her nuanced portrayal of womanhood and the social constraints women faced, she challenged prevailing gender norms and valued intellectual and personal autonomy.

Her work paved the way for future generations of women writers, and she remains a powerful testament to a struggle for female agency in a male-dominated society.