Fan admits throwing coins and attacking stewards during King's Lynn Town FA Cup tie

An opposition fan threw coins at King’s Lynn Town supporters and assaulted two stewards during a cup tie at the Walks, a court heard.

Lynn magistrates yesterday heard that Marcus Moreton was identified after both West Midlands Police and Walsall Football Club circulated images.

He told the bench that he had immediately handed himself in, met Walsall chairman Leigh Pomlett and agreed to be bound by an Acceptable Behaviour Contract.

The Walks Stadium, home of King's Lynn Town FC. Picture: Ian Burt. (43759391)

The 30-year-old appeared before the court to plead guilty to throwing a missile (coins) and two counts of assault.

Taking into account his early guilty pleas, his previous good character and the behaviour contract, the bench declined to impose a minimum three-year Football Banning Order requested by the prosecution.

The offences occurred during Walsall’s 1-0 FA Cup win at The Walks on November 6 last year.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (54415797)

Prosecutor Mohammed Akram told the court the stewards were on a segregation line and were pushed by Moreton several times and had to dodge further physical contact.

“Mr Moreton was also seen to take coins from his wallet and throw them across the segregation line into the home fans,” added Mr Akram.

During a police interview, Moreton accepted there had been a row with the stewards throughout the match, claiming frustration that Lynn fans were being allowed to “goad” away supporters and offer violence.

And he admitted throwing coins over the divide because “they did it first”.

He had apologised to the stewards and King’s Lynn Town throughout the interview.

In court, Moreton said he had worked a long week and was ashamed of his behaviour that day after drinking from 9am on the day of the match.

“I was under the influence of alcohol. I wasn’t really aware of what I was doing.

“I’m 30 years old, I should know better,” he added, admitting to the court that his partner and family had given him a hard time over the offences.

“I love football. I sincerely apologise to all parties.”

Moreton, of Friday Acre, Lichfield, was fined £100 for the throwing matter and ordered to pay £50 compensation to each steward.

He was also told to pay £105 costs plus a £34 victim surcharge.