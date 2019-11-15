A fan has been banned from attending King's Lynn Town home matches, and a second given a "final warning", following incidents at recent fixtures.

The announcement follows the ejection of two Linnets supporters from Bradford Park Avenue's ground, amid allegations of racist behaviour, during the teams' match at the weekend.

And the club says it is now taking a "zero tolerance" approach after being fined and warned as to its future conduct by the Football Association.

The Walks stadium, home of King's Lynn Town Football Club (6663780)

A statement issued on the club's website this morning said: "Following a meeting between the King’s Lynn Town Football Club safety advisory group and representatives of the local authorities, including Norfolk Police, a person has been given a banning order from attending all fixtures at The Walks Stadium for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

"This is in relation to an incident that took place during the fixture with Chester, played at The Walkson Saturday October 12th 2019 and anotherincident prior to this date.

"A second person has also been issued with a ‘final warning' letter in relation to events that took place, again during the match with Chester."

Allegations of racist behaviour by Linnets fans were made online following the team's 3-2 victory at Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday.

And the statement continues: "During the fixture at Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday November 9th 2019, two King’s Lynn Town supporters were ejected from Bradford’s stadium for incidents that occurred during the first half of the game.

"These two individuals have been identified by the club and are also (are in the process) of receiving ‘final warning' letters in relation to their actions.

"All three persons issued with ‘final warning’ letters have been told that further repetition of their actions will also result in banning orders from attending all fixtures at The Walks.

"The actions of the persons above has seen the club being fined by the Football Association and warned of their future conduct.

"Indeed an investigation regarding last weekend’s incidentsare still ongoing.

"It is with all of these factors taken into account that the club are now adopting a ‘zero tolerance' stand on such misbehaviour and actions.

"The club also wishes that all supporters read and are aware of a safeguarding statement that appears in every home match programme covering supporter behaviour whilst in the ground.

"As a club we value and appreciate your support of the club and team greatly. However, we do ask that your support is given correctly and not in a way that could cause offence to others.

"We will be monitoring behaviour even more closely from now on, beginning at Southport on Saturday to ensure this happens.

"Further incidents and allegations this season could see serious consequencesfor the club in the future.

"The club will be making no further comment on this statement."