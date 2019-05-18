It was not your average wedding-day celebrations as various characters from a Japanese animation series descended on Lynn’s Town Hall.

The idea was thought up due to the bride’s fanatical obsession with Pokemon, going back to her days as a child.

One guest at the wedding light-heartedly said the new husband “puts up with it” despite not being interested in Pokemon himself.

Sharon, 48, and Steve Griffin, 57, of Walpole, tied the knot on Thursday evening at the Town Hall before moving on to the Rathskeller for the after-party, complete with fancy dress.

The idea was thought up by Steve’s sister-in-law Jo Mills, who was unable to attend the wedding.

She said: “Sharon was going around town finding the Pokemon Go virtual characters and her nephews and nieces are into it as well. She is really quirky.”

Dressed in a Pikachu wedding, the main character in Pokemon, Mrs Griffin told the Lynn News of her quirky obsession.

“My nephews asked me when I was younger if I wanted to go Pokemoning. They grew up and I did not!”, she said.

“My husband hates it. Anything we do I have to stop and do it so it takes us twice as long to do anything which drives him mad!

“I am very lucky as he is an amazing man and lets me do what I want.”

After finding out about the Pokemon idea, Mrs Griffin ordered her costume and other Pokemon-themed accessories online from China.

Her son was dressed in a full Squirtle, a water species Pokemon character.

Mrs Griffin continued: “I am really pleased with everyone getting involved with it.

“My Dad will probably have his [Pokemon] hat on his head for ages and not realise!”

The fancy-dress idea may become a family novelty with Mrs Griffin’s nephew already expressing a desire for a Disney-themed wedding in the future.

Mr Griffin, dressed as Pokemon protagonist Ash Ketchum said: “She [Sharon] is crackers about it and all the kids joined in so I thought I better do as well.

“Originally I was just going to come in a black suit. I still do not know now what Pokemon is about to be honest.”

Mrs Griffin also said she was excited about the release of the new ‘Pokémon Detective Pikachu’ film this month.

