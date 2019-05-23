For those thinking of becoming their own boss, free business start-up training workshops will be available in Lynn next month.

The sessions are being run by MENTA, a not-for-profit company providing business advice, skills training and business courses.It has been helping people start up and grow their businesses for over 35 years.

The free package of support is ideal for people who are thinking of starting a business or have set up in the last year.

MENTA’s three Start Right workshops provide a whole range of business information.

This includes how to structure and register a business, how to identify potential customers and how to plan and implement cost effective marketing.

There will be training on basic book keeping and self-assessment too.

Alex Till, CEO of MENTA said: “More than 500 people based in Norfolk and Suffolk have completed the 12 hours of start-up training and more than 270 have started their enterprises.

Alex Till of MENTA. Picture: Allegro Creative Agency (10981189)

“Our trainers are friendly, experienced, business people who make the sessions both fun and informative.”

The Start Right, start-up programme is funded by the European Regional Development Funds – and is unaffected by Brexit.

King's Lynn Library.

The workshops will all take place at Lynn Library, beginning with business planning on Monday, June 3. On Monday, June 10, the session covers sales and marketing and on Wednesday, June 26, the topic will be book keeping.

For more details regarding the training sessions visit www.menta.org.uk and go to the "startup" tab, or call MENTA on 01284 760206 or email info@menta.org.uk