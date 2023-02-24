Seventeen football fans who were involved in a clash on New Years Day appeared in court to be charged for their offences.

It follows the altercation between King's Lynn Town and Boston United fans at The Walks Stadium at the start of January, which involved fans punching each other and behaving in an "aggressive" manner while making their way onto the pitch.

The trouble erupted during the second half of the game, and a number of fans were ejected for fighting - holding up the game for several minutes.

The match between Lynn and Boston Town was stopped for a few minutes during the second half due to crowd disorder (Picture: Tim Smith)

Officers patrolling outside the ground were deployed and made four initial arrests.

Later, further arrests were made after CCTV footage was observed and police launched an appeal to the public.

Following the court cases yesterday (Thursday), Superintendent Wes Hornigold said: “Fighting between fans has no place in football and this result shows how robustly we will deal with incidents.

"We worked closely with King’s Lynn Town Football Club on the day to disrupt the violence and the vast majority of fans had a safe and enjoyable time.”

Seven Lynn and 10 Boston supporters were at Lynn's Magistrates Court yesterday and were handed varying sentences - ranging from unpaid work and fines to bans from going to any football matches.

All but one of the 17 who appeared in court pleaded guilty, while that one man will face trial in July.

Magistrates, lead by William Hush, watched CCTV footage which showed the fight breaking out and defendants jumping over barriers and onto the pitch.

Below are details of the 17 defendants that were caught up in the clash...

Liam Simper, 18, Queens Place, Wiggenhall St Germans:

Simper was charged with using threatening or abusive words to cause fear or provoke violence - as well as going onto the playing area at a football match.

He pleaded guilty to both offences.

Prosecutor Lily Orr said Simper was with his 12-year-old brother at the time and felt threatened by nearby supporters when the fight broke out.

He threw his drink and told Boston supporters to "go away."

Simper was a man of previous good character with no convictions.

His solicitor George Sorrell, who was also representing other defendants, said: "I have seen a number of people about this incident, it would be wrong to mitigate that they all had the same involvement."

He went onto say that Simper and his father had "taken steps to disassociate their family to those with a similar name."

"He went to the match with no intentions to get involved, he perceived that King's Lynn fans were getting attacked and he had concerns for his family, he only drank a little bit," the solicitor added.

Simper was given 50 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay court costs of £50 and a victim surcharge fee of £114.

He was also banned from going to any football match in the UK for four years.

Andrew Huarns, 33, Saddlebow Caravan Park, Lynn:

Huarns also pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words to cause fear or provoke violence as well as going onto the playing area at a football match.

Ms Orr told the magistrates that Huarns was seen entering the pitch and throwing several punches and kicks.

George Sorrell was also mitigating for Huarns, and told magistrates: "He's a man of few words but speaks his mind truthfully.

"He acknowledges that it was a mistake that he got involved."

Huarns was handed 50 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge fee and £105 in court costs. He was banned from attending any UK football game for four years.

John Ellis, 22, Turbus Road, Lynn:

Ellis admitted to using threatening or abusive words to cause fear or provoke violence.

He was at the game with family members and got involved when the fight broke out.

His solicitor Charlotte Winchester said: "He got caught up with what happened and is ashamed of himself and is sorry for what happened."

Ellis was given 50 hours of unpaid work and was order to pay £105 in court costs and a £114 victim surcharge fee.

He was also given a three-year ban on going to any football game in the UK.

Owen Haylock, 24, Blackfriars Road, Lynn:

Haylock admitted to the offence of using threatening or abusive words to cause fear or provoke violence.

He was seen on CCTV punching and pushing others and later apologised for his actions and said that it wasn't in "self defence."

His solicitor Ruth Johnson said: "He's apologised for his behaviour, he's a massive football fan and supports Liverpool.

"I've assured him he won't be going to Anfield any time soon."

Haylock was also given a three-year ban from attending football matches, 50 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay court costs of £105 and a victim surcharge fee of £114.

John Gallagher, 54, Saddlebow Caravan Park, Lynn:

Gallagher admitted to two offences of threatening or abusive words to cause fear or provoke violence as well as going onto the playing area at a football match.

He was seen entering the pitch and was acting aggressively, throwing his drink.

Mitigating for Gallagher was George Sorrell, who said that Gallagher was at the match with his family.

"It was only the second ever football match he has attended in his life," said Mr Sorrell.

"It will probably be his last, he has been put off for life."

Gallagher was given a four-year ban from attending any UK football game at a stadium, and was ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge fee and £105 in court costs.

He was also given 50 hours of unpaid work.

Nathan Young, 52, Bullock Road, Terrington St Clement:

Young admitted to the two offences of using threatening and insulting words to provoke violence as well as going onto the playing area of a football match.

Prosecutor Lily Orr told the magistrates that Young was seen punching and kicking several people and that he had a history of violence dating back to 1995.

Mr Sorrell was again mitigating for Young and said: "He didn't go to this match to cause problems, but it was his mistake to get involved."

Young was given a ban from attending football matches for four years and ordered to complete 50 hours of unpaid work.

He was also told to pay £105 in court costs and a victim surcharge fee of £114.

Gary Jaques, 31, St Marys Way, Boston:

Jaques pleaded guilty to a single offence of using threatening words to provoke violence and was seen throwing several punches.

Ms Orr told the magistrates that Jacques has a history of violence including a battery case in 2016 and a GBH in 2013.

He was represented by Andrew Cogan in court, who said: "There is one individual on the CCTV footage that stands out, he is recognisable as he is 6'4" and stands out, that man is Mr Jacques.

"You can see that he goes up to a King's Lynn fan and throws a punch, then seen very clearly to back away and soon disappears."

Mr Cogan went onto say that Jacques originally didn't plan on attending the football match but ended up going out of "peer pressure."

He also outlined that Jaques was struggling with depression at the time.

Magistrates handed Jacques 100 hours of unpaid work, banned him from going to any football match in the UK for three years and ordered to pay £50 in court costs and an £114 victim surcharge fee.

Joseph Orrell, 32, Mallow Gardens, Boston:

Orrell also admitted to the offence of using threatening words to provoke violence and was seen fighting.

He had previously been spoken to by police about his behaviour at previous football matches, and was banned from going to any matches in 2016 for three years.

His solicitor George Sorrell said: "He is sorry for what had happened, but he has come to court today well dressed and courteous."

Due to Orrell's previous football ban, magistrates handed him a five-year ban this time around.

He was ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge fee and £105 in court costs.

Dean Gross, 54, Pen Street, Boston:

Crown prosector Lily Orr told the magistrates that Gross was one of the first to get involved in the fight.

He was seen throwing punches and fighting King's Lynn Town fans - and after being arrested and taken in for a police interview, he said he was "ashamed of himself" after seeing videos on social media.

Gross admitted to the offence of using threatening words to provoke violence, while his solicitor Ruth Johnson said that Gross is a pub landlord and that his behaviour was out of character.

"When you cast your mind back to the CCTV footage shown earlier today, you may recall a gentleman on the floor being kicked and punched, that was him (Gross).

"He accepts his part and is very apologetic."

Gross was fined £835 with an added victim surcharge fee of £328, and was ordered to pay court costs of £105.

He was also banned from attending any football matches for four years.

Nathan Stubley, 30, Marshland Drive, Holbeach:

Boston supporter Stubley admitted to the offence of using threatening words to provoke violence and was seen breaching the segregation line into home fan territory.

He has a history of violence, and was charged with battery in 2021 and grievous bodily harm in 2013.

His solicitor George Sorrell said: "Ten years ago, he had that conviction and paid the price.

"He's not a man of violence since these episodes."

Stubley was handed 100 hours of unpaid work, a football banning order of three years and was ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge fee and £105 in court costs.

Callum McCuaig, 33, The Paddlock, Kirton, Boston:

McCuaig will face trial on July 11 at Lynn Magistrates' Court after pleading not guilty, and has been released on conditional bail.

Those conditions mandate that he should not go to any football matches in that time.

He has been charged with using threatening words to provoke violence during the incident.

Perry Pagden, 40, Tattershall Road, Boston:

Pagden admitted to using threatening and insulting words to provoke violence as well as going onto the playing area of a football match.

He was seen on CCTV entering the pitch and punching multiple people.

Mitigating for Pagden was George Sorrell, who said: "He saw a friend in trouble and getting picked on so he went to help him when a person confronted him and hit him.

"He went onto the pitch, that was wrong to do, but by that time, he was enraged. He is bitterly sorry for that."

Pagden was given 50 hours of unpaid work and was banned from attending any football game for four years.

He was also ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge fee and court costs of £105.

Lead magistrate William Hush said in relation to the football ban: "This is to help prevent violence and disorder to do with football matches."

Andrew Ward, 44, West Street, Boston:

Ward admitted to the offences of threatening and insulting words to provoke violence as well as going onto the playing area of a football match.

He was seen throwing punches, entering the pitch and behaving in a aggressive manner.

His solicitor George Sorrell said: "He didn't start this, but he did get involved in it, he now realises that he is too old to be doing this kind of thing."

Ward was given 100 hours of unpaid work and a four-year ban from attending football matches in the UK.

He was also ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge fee and £105 in court costs.

Wayne Codona, 33, London Road, Sutton:

Codona pleaded guilty to using threatening and insulting words to provoke violence as well as going onto the playing area of a football match.

He was identified on CCTV as entering the pitch and engaging in threatening behaviour.

His solicitor Ruth Johnson said that Codona shows "significant remorse" for his actions.

"He's a massive football fan, and he is ashamed that he is here today," she said.

Magistrates handed Codona 50 hours of unpaid work and he was ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge fee, along with court costs of £105.

He was also given a four-year ban on attending football matches in the UK.

Brody Ingamells, 18, Watery Lane, Butterwick, Boston:

Ingamells, a college student, admitted to using threatening and insulting words to provoke violence as well as going onto the playing area of a football match.

He was seen pushing several stewards and was acting in a "threatening manner" on the pitch and was drunk at the time.

"I would like to emphasise in this case that he has never been in trouble before," said his solicitor George Sorrell.

"He's a gifted music student and had too much to drink. He is not a thug, he's artistic and sensitive."

Mr Sorrell stressed to magistrates not to give Ingamells unpaid work, saying: "He would be with different people who wouldn't be a good influence on him."

Chair magistrate William Hush said: "I hope you have learned your lesson, muggers and rapists stand in the same dock as you."

They handed Ingamels a 12 month conditional discharge and a victim surcharge fee of £26.

He was also banned from watching any football games in a stadium for three years.

"Do anything, drop litter in the street and you may be re-sentenced," Mr Hush added.

"I'm trying to scare you so you don't end up back here."

Cody Isham, 18, The Golf Yard, Boston:

Isham, an apprentice accountant, was charged with using threatening and insulting words to provoke violence, to which he pleaded guilty.

He was 17 at the time of the offence, making him a minor, and magistrates therefore charged him as though he were a minor.

He was seen throwing punches and was reportedly drunk.

His solicitor Charlotte Winchester said: "He went on the bus to see the game with his friends.

"He was very upset and shocked and embarrassed by it."

Isham was given a 12 month conditional discharge, a £20 victim surcharge fee and was banned from watching any football games in a stadium for three years.

Lead magistrate William Hush said: "I hope you got the fright of your life."

Jamie Burgin, 18, Bayswood Avenue, Boston:

Burgin admitted to using threatening language as well as entering the football pitch.

He was seen behaving in a "threatening manner", which he admitted to doing in police interview.

His solicitor, Charlotte Winchester said: "He was seen trying to get people off the pitch but he admits to using threatening behaviour."

Burgin was given 50 hours of unpaid work and was banned from watching any football game in a stadium for 3 years.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge fee of £114 and court costs of £105.