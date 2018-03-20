‘Fantastic’ festival weekend at King’s Lynn Town Hall

Literary fans braved the cold at the weekend to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the King’s Lynn Fiction Festival at Lynn’s Town Hall.

With top authors travelling from across the region and beyond for the event, this year’s event was set to introduce a lot of new talent to the event including Sally Emerson, Guinevere Glasfurd and Rachel Crowther.

Chairman Tony Ellis said: “It was absolutely brilliant, the festival went very well and we had some fantastic performances.

“Probably due to the weather, our audiences were small but discerning, but some brave souls turned out in the cold and snow.”

The event also saw the launch of festival regular, Rachel Hore’s new book, and appearances by festival favourites Louis de Bernieres, Christopher Bigsby and DJ Taylor. MLNF18PM03191