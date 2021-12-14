Officials have praised what they called the “fantastic” response so far to a public consultation on plans to move Lynn’s main library to a new multi-user community hub.

Three drop-in sessions have already taken place as part of the process, with the fourth and final one set for later this week.

Views are currently being sought both on the hub project, for which the old Argos premises in the Vancouver Quarter is the preferred site, and potential future uses of the current library building.

King's Lynn library (49043541)

The project is part of the Town Deal package of schemes which are expected to benefit from a £25 million Government funding package.

A business case for the hub project is expected to be submitted in the new year.

Officials said on Monday that nearly 300 people have taken part in an online survey on the issue so far, with just over a week to go until the consultation ends.

Town Deal board chairman Graham Purkins said yesterday: “We’ve had a fantastic response to the consultation to date and I am grateful to everyone who has taken the time to tell us what they think, either online or in person.

“We have an exciting opportunity to create a modern facility that can provide a range of much needed services for the community, all in one place. And, we want to shape that offer together with local people.

“If you haven’t yet done so, please do have your say. We are listening.”

The final drop-in session will take place at the library itself this Thursday, December 16, between 10am and noon.

An online survey, available here, will remain open until 5pm next Wednesday, December 22.

All participants will be entered into a draw to win £100 of shopping vouchers and can also sign up to take part in a further workshop planned to take place in January.

Further workshops for representatives from the heritage and arts, community and voluntary, and education sectors, as well as businesses, are also expected to take place in the coming weeks.

Supporters of the hub project, which is expected to cost more than £6 million to deliver, claim it can be a focal point for a wide range of activities ranging from learning and skills support, wider community information, other support services and social contact.

But some opponents have argued that a more substantial plan for the library building should have been brought forward as part of the current process.

Officials have said they want to hear the public’s ideas for the building, insisting they have “no firm plans” for its future use should the hub project proceed.

But they insist that any future use should be sustainable and respectful of the building’s heritage as a Carnegie-funded facility which has served the town for more than a century.