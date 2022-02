The fun of the fair is over for this year after Lynn's Mart closed for the final time last night.

The rides and trucks have been moving out of town from early this morning at the end of the historic event's two-week run on the Tuesday Market Place.

The fair is moving onto Wisbech, where it is due to open later this week.

The Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn almost back to normal, as the remaining Fun Fare Rides are loaded onto trucks and ready for moving off, bringing to a close the 2022 King's Lynn Mart until February 2023. ..Borough Council staff at work tidying the Market Place around 7.30am on Sunday 27th Feb 2022, ready for the reopening of the Car Parking spaces after 2 weeks of closure.. (55136122)

In Lynn, parking on the Tuesday Market Place will be available to drivers again from 3pm this afternoon.

The Common Staithe Quay car park will re-open tomorrow morning.

