Farm trip brings back memories for Downham Market care home residents

A farm visit to see newborn lambs brought memories back for those at a care home in Downham.

Five residents from Downham Grange nursing home, run by Kingsley Healthcare, were accompanied by family members and staff on a trip to Church Farm rare breeds centre in nearby Stow Bardolph.

Downham Grange residents at Church Farm. Photo: SUBMITTED.

Activities co-ordinator Frankie Chandler said: “Many of our residents have lived most of their life in the countryside and some lived on farms.”

“During the farm visit, it was clear that it was an environment they were very comfortable in and it brought back memories for many of our residents.”

Manager Jane Petit said: “It’s really important for our residents to get out into their community and we have plans for lots of other local visits.”