Just as Lynn’s Night Shelter has re-opened, Norfolk Farmers Lodge dropped off a generous donation from their fundraiser.

Master of Norfolk Farmers Lodge Richard Dix dropped off a total of £700 to the night shelter which was raised by an event held earlier this year at Marea Farm in Heacham.

Richard Dix, who is also programme manager at KL1 Radio, said: “The funds were greatly received and I'm working on raising some more money for them over the coming months.

Richard Dix (right) with Lucy McKitterick, Co-ordinator Of the Lynn Night Shelter and Jenny Langley, Intensive Support Worker.

“It was agreed when the Night Shelter re-opened we would donate the money raised to them as they were well deserving and finding funds very hard to get this year.”

Norfolk Farmers Lodge is part of Norfolk Freemasons group and hold regular meetings and fundraisers.