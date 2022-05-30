Stories of Lynn show a fascinating map of the area drawn in the 19th century of the town in 1588
Published: 15:05, 30 May 2022
| Updated: 15:06, 30 May 2022
Stories of Lynn have posted a fascinating map of Lynn from 1588, produced from a 19th century copy.
They posted it to Twitter saying:"For #MapMonday here is a view of King’s Lynn, Gaywood, and South Wootton from a C19th copy of a 1588 map. You can see the fields between the population centres which have slowly merged
@NorfolkRO."
The map shows a much sparser patch of land around Gaywood and South Wootton, which look more like separate villages than part of one town.
Large ships can be seen sailing in the river as well as churches and a windmill.