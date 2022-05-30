Stories of Lynn have posted a fascinating map of Lynn from 1588, produced from a 19th century copy.

They posted it to Twitter saying:"For #MapMonday here is a view of King’s Lynn, Gaywood, and South Wootton from a C19th copy of a 1588 map. You can see the fields between the population centres which have slowly merged

The map shows a much sparser patch of land around Gaywood and South Wootton, which look more like separate villages than part of one town.

Stories of Lynn posted this fascinating copy of a map from the 19th Century of Lynn and South Wootton in 1588 (56993429)

Large ships can be seen sailing in the river as well as churches and a windmill.