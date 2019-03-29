Fashion show boosts homeless charity funds

A fashion show organised by the mayoress has raised nearly £4,000 for two homeless charities in Lynn.

Over 120 guests attended the event in Lynn Town Hall last Thursday in aid of the mayor’s charities The Purfleet Trust and King’s Lynn Night Shelter.

Cheryl Daubney, the owner of Allez Chic clothes store and mayoress, organised the fashion show.

A display of clothing from the store’s spring fashion collections was followed by afternoon tea, which was provided by the Bank House Hotel.

Ticket holders were able to purchase clothing at the event to help boost the charities.

The Allez Chic fashion show at the King's Lynn Town Hall in aid of the Purfleet Trust and the Winter Night Shelter. Pictured with (C) Cheryl Daubney are the models that took part in the event.. (8000124)

Mrs Daubney said: “It is heartwarming to know that the efforts of those who were at the event and who helped us on the day will make a difference to people in our community who are experiencing tough times.

“I would personally like to thank the Bank House and members of Ladies’ Network who helped make the event possible”.

Jazz music was played by Solosax during the event as guests marvelled at the clothing being showcased by 11 models.

Paula Hall, chief executive of The Purfleet Trust, said: “It has been a privilege for us all here at Purfleet Trust to be one of the mayor’s chosen charities this year.

The Allez Chic fashion show at the King's Lynn Town Hall in aid of the Purfleet Trust and the Winter Night Shelter.. (8000085)

“Homelessness is an incredibly isolating experience, and both Cheryl and Nick [Daubney] have been instrumental this year in spreading the message to a wider audience in our community. I’d like to thank Cheryl for her constant enthusiasm and support”.

Lucy McKitterick, coordinator of the Night Shleter, said: “Fundraising events by local groups are a huge help to us both because of the money raised but also because of the opportunity to share with more people the needs of the most vulnerable people in West Norfolk”.

Any donations to the charities can be given to Allez Chic’s Castle Rising store.