Fashionable or what? Lynn News editor on the catwalk

Fashion Show at Park House Sandringham .. (4095450)

We came, we saw, we sashayed. My half-hour of part-time modelling came again as I boldly strode out on the Park House catwalk on Friday.

I was putting my best foot forward on behalf of the Companions of Park House at Sandringham in a show raising funds for the unique Leonard Cheshire-run hotel catering for severely disabled guests.

This was my third appearance in the fashion show. So I am now considered an old hand. Very adept at walking up and down in a straight line.

But this year, fashion guru compere Pam Davis (who you may know from ITV’s This Morning), had decided to up the game this year and make the routine a little more complicated, involving the male and female pairings walking up and down and crossing over.

Despite numerous run throughs, I think we only got two of the four catwalk outings bang on. But never mind, the audience of some 80 people enjoyed seeing our efforts.

The clothes were supplied by Goddards of King’s Lynn. Hugo Boss, Scotch & Soda, Levi’s Grete Plains, Dents, Rhino & Pelle, Meyer, Polo Ralph Lauren, Scholffel, Gerry Weber, Barbour, Ted Baker, Tempest and Fynch Hatton were just some of the brands featured.

The fashion show was followed by an auction that included such prizes as engraved Houghton Hall whisky tumblers, a family ticket to Park Farm, Snettisham, dinner, bed and breakfast at Briarfields Hotel for two, a tour of the Archangel gin distillery, Fakenham and a watercolour of Great Massingham green.

Bids reached £150 for some of the lots which helped the evening raise a total of £3,472.

Phil Davies, from the companions, rounded the evening off by saying the event had been “fantastically well supported” and thanking the “very brave models” and the sponsors, Goddards, VW Marriotts King’s Lynn and Norfolk Property Search. He said the next event at Park House is a quiz night on October 4.