A popular fast-food restaurant looks set to return to Lynn, in the same building it was housed in around 20 years ago.

Burger King has received permission to put its signage on an empty premise – formerly Frankie and Benny’s – on Lynn’s Hardwick Retail Park.

The application states that plans are for “new signs in brand standards to bring building over to the Burger King brand”.

Burger King is set to move into the former Frankie and Benny's. Picture: Google Maps

The premises have been empty since December last year, when Frankie and Benny’s closed its doors.

Burger King closed its restaurant on Broad Street in Lynn’s town centre in January – that premises currently remains empty.

It is not yet known when the new restaurant will open.

The Lynn News has approached Burger King for comment.