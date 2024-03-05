A fast food giant has officially opened the doors to its new restaurant on Lynn’s Hardwick Industrial Estate today.

Having started welcoming customers at 10am, Burger King had given away 1,000 free burgers by 1pm – with one lucky patron winning a year’s supply.

It comes after the company shut its Lynn town centre store on Broad Street in January last year.

Burger King on Lynn's Hardwick Retail Park has officially opened

The new store, which has created a total of 40 jobs, offers table service so customers can place their order, take a seat and have their food delivered directly to them.

Ashley, restaurant manager at Burger King UK in Lynn, said: “We’re excited to finally open our doors, serve the local Lynn community, and look forward to creating new Whopper memories in the area.”

Inside the new Burger King on Lynn's Hardwick Retail Park

When the Lynn News visited on Tuesday afternoon, a member of the team told us that it had been one of the busiest opening days they had ever seen – with constant long queues throughout the morning and into the afternoon.