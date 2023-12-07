A fast-food chain has revealed when it will be returning to Lynn.

This week, the Lynn News reported that Burger King would be filling the empty premises on Hardwick Retail Park, which previously housed Frankie and Benny’s before it closed in December last year.

Now, the fast food giant has confirmed to the Lynn News that its new restaurant will be opening in March 2024.

Burger King is set to move into the former Frankie and Benny's. Picture: Google Maps

The former Burger King store in Lynn, pictured in 2020 before it closed

Burger King said there was little more information to share at this time, but said more details would be revealed in the near future.

A Burger King spokesperson said: “We can confirm that there will be a new restaurant opening at this location in March 2024, however we do not have further information at this time.”