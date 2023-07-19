In the monthly Ward Round column, CEO Alice Webster discusses a new diagnostics centre...

It’s been a time for celebrations at Team QEH as we joined together to mark 75 years of the NHS across the Trust. It was a wonderful opportunity to look back at how far our health service has come since its inception three quarters of a century ago - there truly is no other organisation like it. This milestone was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate who we are now, where we’ve come from and where we are going, both locally and as the wider health service. It is a legacy I am very proud to be a part of and it was a privilege to celebrate with staff, volunteers, and patients alike.

Now on to more celebrative news. I am delighted to share that, hot off the heels of our new hospital announcement, even more investment will be coming to the QEH. The Department of Health and Social Care has given the green light to an investment of £85.9million to build three new diagnostic centres across Norfolk and Waveney. Our patients will benefit from the new outpatient imaging building which will house MRI and CT scanners as well as X-ray and ultrasound imaging. This state-of-the-art equipment will be used for faster diagnosis and monitoring for a wide range of conditions, including cancer, heart disease, stroke, respiratory diseases and neurology.

Faster imaging and earlier diagnoses will be available at a new diagnostic centre

This is fantastic news not only for our patients and staff here at Team QEH but for our colleagues at the James Paget University Hospitals and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals who will also be benefiting from a similar facility. We expect work to begin on our new QEH centre in August this year, with an expected opening date of Autumn 2024.

On our current site we continue at pace with enabling works which take us closer to our new hospital building. I reported last month that demolition of the Inspire Centre had already begun. I’m pleased to report this work is progressing well and those who pass by our site regularly will see that the building is no more. Work continues now to prepare this site ready for construction of phase one of our new multi-storey car park, which we hope to begin in September this year.

Finally, I’d like to reassure our communities that our teams are working at pace to scope what a new hospital could look and feel like as we develop our full business case - recognising how our populations will grow and age significantly by the time a new hospital is operational.

We are analysing our 2022 data to give us the most up to date information to weave into Office of National Statistics and National Audit Office data. This will cover population growth and health needs, factoring in age, acuity forecasts and planned housing developments.

All this will help determine need as we then look to work with the national New Hospital Programme team and form our full business case.

To keep fully up to date on news and events coming up to get your opinion on our new hospital visit www.newqeh.org.uk or email questions to newhospital@qehkl.nhs.uk.

75th Birthday and thank you day for the NHS at QEH Alice Webster Chief Exec

Thank all of you for your continued support, it really does make a difference.