Police have launched an appeal after a crash this morning which left a man dead.

Police were called to reports of a three-vehicle collision at the Pullover roundabout on A47 at Lynn this morning.

The incident occurred at 6.08am and involved two cars and a van.

The fatal collision occurred on the Pullover Roundabout. Picture: Google Maps

The driver of one of the cars, a man aged in his 60s, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the second car, a man in his 50s, was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.

Several road closures were in place while emergency services attended the scene.

All roads have since reopened.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have any relevant dashcam footage.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a broken-down vehicle in the area at the time of the collision.

Any witnesses who may have information have been asked to get in touch with Norfolk Police quoting crime reference NC-11122023-40.

They can report online at https://www.norfolk.police.uk/tell-us or email SCIU@norfolk.police.uk

People can also call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via its online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org