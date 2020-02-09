Buildings in Lynn are still bearing the brunt of the weather this afternoon as Storm Ciara continues to batter the area.

Damage has been reported at the old Retreat pub building, off John Kennedy Road, this afternoon. The road is currently closed.

And a man had a lucky escape when roofing blew off a building in Tower Place when he was walking with his daughter.

Building damage in Tower Place, Lynn (28766160)

Earlier, damage was also reported to the Mohito bar and nightclub in Broad Street.

Elsewhere, fire crews were called after metal roofing was blown off a building in North Lynn at around 3pm.

Fallen trees have also been reported near the Highgate Infant School in Lynn, as well as at sites in Swaffham - where fire service chiefs say a tree fell on a property - Cranwich and Weasenham.

High winds have also damaged the old Retreat building in Lynn (28766165)

And the ground where King's Lynn Town Reserves play their home matches, Wisbech's Fenland Stadium, has also sustained damage.

Power cuts are also affecting several hundred residents across West Norfolk, as engineers battle against the conditions, while rail services are also severely disrupted.

Winds are currently gusting up to more than 60 miles per hour, according to the Met Office, though they are forecast to ease slightly this evening.

An amber weather warning remains in force until 9pm tonight.

A fallen tree is blocking Gaywood Road in Lynn, near Highgate Infant School (28768116)

