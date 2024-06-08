A drug driver who was 16 times the limit had his young son in the back of a van sat between two shopping trollies.

Shane Harvey, 39, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted driving above the specified drug limit as well as carrying passengers in a way likely to cause danger.

The court heard from crown prosecutor Holly Postle, who said that on December 14 last year, police officers who were on patrol in Lynn decided to stop the van Harvey was driving on Clenchwarton Road.

Harvey was stopped on Clenchwarton Road in West Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Harvey, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, had a six-year-old child in the front of the van with him.

A drugs test came back positive and he was arrested and taken for further blood tests.

A reading of 800mcg of benzoylecgonine, a cocaine breakdown, per litre of blood was in Harvey’s system. The legal limit to drive is 50mcg.

Police checked inside the back of the van and discovered an eight-year-old child sat in between two shopping trollies without a seat or seatbelt.

Harvey had previously committed a total of 51 offences.

He appeared unrepresented in court and told the magistrates that he took the drugs as a “one night thing” and didn’t think he would still be over the limit.

“I shouldn’t have been carrying my son like that, it makes me feel sick when I think back to it,” Harvey said.

Magistrates disqualified Harvey, of Kinderley Road in Wisbech, from driving for 16 months and fined him £120.

He will also pay a victim surcharge of £48 and court costs of £50.