A father-of-six now owes the court more than £800 after stealing food as he was “short on money”.

Mark Ogle, 34, of Walpole Road in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to shoplifting £25.86 worth of food items from Home Bargains on October 16, 2024.

Prosecutor Nicola Lamb said Ogle was caught on CCTV leaving the shop without making any attempt to pay for the stolen goods.

Mark Ogle stole food from Home Bargains. Picture: Google Maps

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell told the court that Ogle, a “family man”, had been out of trouble for quite some time.

“He was very short of money and succumbed to the idea that he could get food by stealing from the shop,” he said.

At the time, Ogle already had £583 in outstanding court fines for previous offences.

Magistrates added a further £250.86 to that, including a £100 fine, a £40 victim surcharge, £85 in court costs and compensation of £25.86 to Home Bargains.