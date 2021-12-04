The father of a West Winch teenager who took his own life wants to "thank everyone who has helped him" after the tragic death of his eldest child.

Evan James Turner was only 14 when his father, Adam Turner, came home to find the neighbours giving him CPR.

The death of the Springwood student was reported in October.

Evan James Turner, 14 from West Winch tragically took his own life earlier this year (53504888)

Adam,33,said: "I want it known that he wasn't bullied like some people are saying and this was nothing to do with the vaccine."

The i paper published a report that found some anti-vaxxers were suggesting that recent teenaged deaths were linked to the vaccine, and mentions Evan's death.

A Twitter user commented: "Tell me is it normal for kids to die at school?"

Evan,14 with his baby sister who is now 6-months-old (53504894)

Evan passed away at home, and his father can confirm that he never had a covid vaccine.

Adam said it's been "tough" getting through the last few months, and has a six-month-old baby to care for at home with the baby's mother.

He said:"Caring for my baby daughter was so hard at first but now it's something that keeps me going."

Evan was a big brother to three sisters and had three close friends at school Louie, Mason and Morgan.

The boys would go fishing and swimming near Castle Rising together.

Evan and his sisters at Christmas (53504891)

Adam said:"We still don't know why it happened and that will probably be something that stays with me for the rest of my life.

"You go back and forth and ask yourself if it's something you did."

Evan's dad wants people to remember his son as a "cheeky boy with an infectious laugh".

Adam said: ""He had that kind of laugh that would really make you laugh too. He really was a cheeky boy with a good sense of humour.

"He loved Xbox,The Inbetweeners and Stormzy and had recently started watching Pokemon, there was nothing to indicate that he would do this."

The family enjoyed a family holiday to Turkey a few years ago.

Mr Turner remembers it fondly, he said: "We had a really good time out there.

"Evan just wouldn't stop dancing at the family entertainment it was hilarious, he really loved it."

Evan with Dad Adam and sister on Holiday in Turkey (53504897)

On November 5 a funeral was held for Evan and Stormzy's Blinded by Your Grace was one of the songs played.

This isn't the first time tragedy has struck the family.

Adam lost his sister in 2006, when he was 17-years-old.

He said: "That's why I want to raise awareness about mental health, this is the worst thing for anyone to have to go through, especially with your own child."

Springwood High has clubbed together to get a bench in Evan's memory and West Winch football club has helped raise money.

Parents at the school have started fundraisers to put towards Evan's headstone.

Adam said: "Thank you so much to everyone for what they have done for us it means so much, his friends and their parents, the school and the football club.

"It's been such a big help thank you."

Specsavers at the Hardwick have donated a pair of glasses to Adam, identical to the ones Evan wore so he can keep them.

He said: "Thank you to them for that as well, now I've got a pair of glasses that are exactly like the ones he had."