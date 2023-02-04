The son of a photographer who captured some devastating scenes around Lynn has shared his pictures and memories of the catastrophic 1953 floods.

John Edwards, now 77, was just seven-years-old when the floods occurred, and can recall a little about what happened in Lynn.

“I remember the flood waters down London Road and Guanock Terrace where my grandfather’s bakery was,” said John.

London Road flooded during the 1953 floods, photo taken by Leonard Edwards

John’s father, Leonard Edwards, captured some scenes of a flooded London Road which shows people cycling through heavy water.

John Edwards

He added: “My father was a keen photographer, and in his many photos I found when he died were those taken of the floods.”