A father from Lynn who ran over and killed his daughter following an argument has had his life sentence increased.

Nigel Malt, 44, was originally sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, September 21 after a jury convicted him of murdering 19-year-old Lauren Malt following a four-week trial in July.

He was ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years imprisonment.

Nigel Malt. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Following a hearing at the Court of Appeal yesterday, the minimum term of his sentence was increased to 22 years.

After the consideration of several aggravating factors, including the background of domestic abuse, the court concluded that the sentence was unduly lenient.

Lauren was murdered outside her home in Leete Way, West Winch, on Sunday, January 23, by Malt who ran her over in his Mercedes following an argument in the street.

Lauren Malt

Lauren was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital and a Home Office post-mortem examination later established the cause of death as chest and abdominal injuries.