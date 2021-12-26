Home   News   Article

Faulty brake light leads to three-year ban for King's Lynn drink-driver

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 16:00, 26 December 2021

A Fairstead man has been banned from driving for three years.

Billy Smith, 24, was caught drink-driving in Winston Churchill Drive on November 22.

Following a drug-driving conviction in 2019, it triggered a mandatory minimum three-year ban.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (53801123)
Lynn magistrates heard on Thursday that Smith had been driving an Audi A5 which was pulled over due to a defective brake light.

He was also noted to be doing about 37mph in a 30mph speed limit.

Smith was found to be slurring his words slightly and failed a roadside breath test.

In custody he gave a reading of 63 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Smith, of Keswick, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He was offered the chance to complete a drink-driver rehabilitation course, which will reduce his ban by 36 weeks.

He was also fined £600 and ordered to pay £105 costs plus a £60 victim surcharge.

