A set of faulty traffic lights have been successfully replaced in Lynn.

Norfolk County Council has completed work on the signals on North Street and the A1078, with temporary traffic measures being put in place around those streets during the process.

A spokesman said the work was to replace faulty/damaged traffic signal sensors.

Work to replace faulty traffic lights on the A1078 and North Street has been completed (Image: Google Maps)

As of this morning, all traffic measures had been removed.