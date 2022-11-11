Faulty traffic lights at A1078 and North Street in King's Lynn successfully repaired by Norfolk County Council
Published: 16:37, 11 November 2022
| Updated: 16:38, 11 November 2022
A set of faulty traffic lights have been successfully replaced in Lynn.
Norfolk County Council has completed work on the signals on North Street and the A1078, with temporary traffic measures being put in place around those streets during the process.
A spokesman said the work was to replace faulty/damaged traffic signal sensors.
As of this morning, all traffic measures had been removed.