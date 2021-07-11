A Lynn man was caught drink-driving while giving a friend a lift home.

Joe Summers was trying to be a “Good Samaritan” when his pal could not get a taxi, a court was told.

Police conducting speed checks in London Road in the early hours of June 6, 2021, pulled over a VW Golf.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court news. (48585897)

Summers, 23, told police he had had “two to three beers”.

He was arrested after failing a roadside test. In custody he gave a reading of 55 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Appearing before town magistrates on Thursday, Summers, of St John’s Terrace, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Andrew Cogan, mitigating, said: “His difficulty is that he was trying to act the Good Samaritan.

“You will see that his address is in the town centre so you might think ‘why on Earth was he driving out of town?’

“One of his friends lives in an outlying village and the friend could not get a taxi for love nor money.

“Feeling he was fit to drive, Mr Summers offered to take him home.”

Mr Cogan said his client was likely to lose his job as a groundworker because a ban would mean he wouldn’t be able to commute to the firm’s base in Docking.

Summers was disqualified from driving for 14 months which can be cut with completion of a rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £200 and ordered to pay £105 costs plus a £34 victim surcharge.