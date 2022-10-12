A free fireworks event is returning to Lynn next month, promising a dazzling display, traditional bonfire and live entertainment.

Fawkes in The Walks, which is organised by West Norfolk Council, is set to bring thousands of visitors to the town's park on Friday, November 4.

The evening will start at 6pm, when the park will be packed with stalls and rides.

Fawkes in The Walks

The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm, and Simon Rowe and the Radio West Norfolk team will entertain the crowds.

Live music will be provided by Vex and headliners The Chebbs, with the firework display scheduled to start at 8pm.

Cllr Graham Middleton, West Norfolk Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for business, culture and heritage, said: "Thousands of people come and enjoy our amazing display. Fawkes in The Walks is back with and bang and will be as spectacular as ever, I’d urge everyone to come along and join us.”

Fawkes in The Walks in 2021

While Fawkes in The Walks is free to attend, visitors can make voluntary donations on the evening and there may be charges for other activities.

The entrance to The Walks from Seven Sisters/Extons Road, the library gates and County Court will be closed on the evening from 7.45pm.

Anyone planning to enter the park after 7.45pm is advised to use the Tennyson Avenue and Blackfriars Road entrances.

Visitors are advised that children should be accompanied by an adult, pets should not be brought to the park during the evening and private fireworks and sparklers are not permitted.