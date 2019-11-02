Crowds enjoy spectacular show at Fawkes in the Walks in King's Lynn
Published: 08:57, 02 November 2019
| Updated: 08:59, 02 November 2019
Thousands of revellers packed into the heart of Lynn last night for the annual Fawkes in the Walks bonfire and firework celebrations.
The event went ahead as planned despite concerns earlier in the day that bad weather may force it to be curtailed.
Borough mayor Geoff Hipperson lit the bonfire, before the crowds enjoyed live music from The Chebbs and the firework display.
Ahead of the event, council officials had encouraged visitors to wear wellies because of muddy conditions in the park.
A post on the West Norfolk Council Twitter account after the display said: "Thanks to everyone who came, watched & supported #FawkesInTheWalks tonight. See you next year."