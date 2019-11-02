Thousands of revellers packed into the heart of Lynn last night for the annual Fawkes in the Walks bonfire and firework celebrations.

The event went ahead as planned despite concerns earlier in the day that bad weather may force it to be curtailed.

Borough mayor Geoff Hipperson lit the bonfire, before the crowds enjoyed live music from The Chebbs and the firework display.

Fawkes in The Walks 2019.. (20651491)

Ahead of the event, council officials had encouraged visitors to wear wellies because of muddy conditions in the park.

A post on the West Norfolk Council Twitter account after the display said: "Thanks to everyone who came, watched & supported #FawkesInTheWalks tonight. See you next year."

The bonfire was lit by Borough Mayor Geoff Hipperson.. (20651496)

Fawkes in The Walks 2019.. (20651494)

Alix Young with her sons Theo (8 months) and Charlie (3), Adam and Katie Ockwell with their daughters Rosie (8) and Summer (4) enjoying Fawkes in The Walks.. (20651490)

Fawkes in The Walks 2019.. (20651492)

Fawkes in The Walks 2019.. (20651485)

Sophie Diaper at Fawkes in The Walks 2019.. (20651486)

Fawkes in The Walks 2019.. (20651493)

Ronald Jenkinson with his daughter Dottie (10 months).. (20651489)

Ava Cook (4).. (20651488)

Simon and Sarah Adams with their daughter Lily (10) and (R) Mel and Karl Filmer with their daughters Alyssa (10) and Isla (12).. (20651487)