The biggest free fireworks festival in the area is set to return for another year of colourful displays.

Fawkes in the Walks, organised by West Norfolk Council, is back in Lynn on Friday, November 7.

The event and display brings thousands of residents and visitors from near and far to the park for a fireworks display, live entertainment, and funfair.

The Walks will be packed with stalls and rides from 6pm, as well as live music from Hayley Street and headliners Bear Club.

Radio West Norfolk presenter Simon Rowe will entertain the crowd between the live sets.

The deputy mayor of West Norfolk, Cllr Steve Bearshaw, will start the countdown to the display at 8pm.

Cllr Sue Lintern, cabinet member for culture and events, said: “Our council has been organising this fantastically well-attended free event for the last 17 years.

“It has established itself as one of the most popular in the East of England. Many residents pop in to our town park to enjoy it - last year, 20,000 people attended.

“Remember, remember, the seventh of November. We have planned an amazing fireworks display for everyone to enjoy in a controlled environment. It is by far the safest way to enjoy a fireworks display, and I am very pleased to see it is back with a bang this year.”

The display and stage entertainment is free, but charges may be made for other activities in the park. A voluntary collection on the evening will help cover the cost of the event.

Once again, the council is asking residents to use the hashtag #FawkesInTheWalks when sharing pictures of the night on social media channels.

Children should be accompanied by an adult and people are strongly advised not to bring pets to the park during the evening.

Private fireworks and sparklers are not permitted in The Walks.

The east to west route in front of the Red Mount Chapel will be closed from 8am on Friday, November 7, until 8am on the following morning to allow for a more aerial display this year.

The entrance to The Walks from Seven Sisters/Extons Road, the library gates, and County Court Road will be closed on the evening from 7.45pm. People planning to enter the park after 7.45pm are advised to use the Tennyson Avenue and Blackfriars Road entrances.

The most convenient car park for the event is the St James multi-storey, and attendees are advised to use this, or other town centre car parks.