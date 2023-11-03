Lynn’s popular Fawkes in the Walks fireworks display has been called off due to flooding.

The event, which was set to take place this evening, has been postponed by organisers West Norfolk Council due to the park being waterlogged.

The council will carry out an assessment on Monday to decide whether it can be rescheduled for next Friday, and will announce a decision following that.

On Wednesday, the council said on-site activities which support the fireworks display had been adapted due to current wet conditions in The Walks and the expected impact of Storm Ciarán.

Simon Ring, cabinet member for events, called it “the biggest event on the borough council calendar” – and so the council will no doubt be eager to get it on if possible.

Now, Cllr Ring has said: “We are absolutely gutted that we can’t go ahead with Fawkes in the Walks tonight but it just isn’t safe.

“We have assessed the situation this morning and the volume of rain we have had on already waterlogged ground has coincided with high tides, which has inhibited drainage.

“We also have to take into account that we had nearly 18,000 people attending last year and we can’t control the number of people who arrive.

“So despite it being a nice day today, we have reluctantly concluded that we cannot safely hold the event tonight.

“We remain optimistic that we can hold still the event this year and we will be reassessing the situation on Monday in the hope that we can move the event to next Friday, November 10.”