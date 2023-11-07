Fawkes in the Walks looks set to go ahead this weekend after being postponed due to flooding in the park.

The popular fireworks event in Lynn was called off last week after heavy rain made The Walks unsafe.

Organisers West Norfolk Council carried out an inspection at the grounds yesterday, and it has now been decided that the display can go ahead this Friday.

Fawkes in the Walks is currently a go for this Friday night

Entertainment is planned to start on stage at 6pm with music from Vex.

BEAR - CLUB will be performing live from 7pm and the fireworks are scheduled to begin at 8pm, with more music to follow – all of which will be hosted by Simon Rowe.

Those planning to attend the rescheduled event have been urged to:

- Wear wellies or waterproof boots and waterproof clothing

- ‘Tread carefully – it’s muddy and therefore slippery under foot’

- Ensure children are accompanied by an adult

- Enter The Walks from Seven Sisters/Extons Road, the library gates and County Court Road by 7:45pm on the night. The Tennyson Avenue and Blackfriars Road entrances will remain open throughout

- Use town centre car parks, such as the St James' multi-storey

- Purchase flashing glows and other novelties from permitted sellers inside the park

People have also been asked not to:

- Bring pets to the park during the event

- Bring their own private fireworks and sparklers – they are not permitted in The Walks

- Obstruct residential side streets as this could hamper emergency service access