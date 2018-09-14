Fears for future of historic brick kiln in King's Lynn after delisting

Campaigners have raised concerns about the future of a historic monument in Lynn, ahead of the town’s Heritage Open Day this weekend.

A brick kiln, on West Norfolk Council-owned land at Baines Road, South Lynn, lost its listed status last month and officials fear it may be at risk without this.

The monument, which is believed to have been built in about 1850, is currently concealed by greenery.

Brick kiln at South Lynn. (4152360)

Lynn Civic Society vice chairman Helen Russell-Johnson said: “We are very concerned about it, the Heritage Action Zone is supposed to be protecting the building.

“It was grade two listed, as it is a small building. There used to be lots and lots of brick kilns but now there are very few remaining.

“It was built in about 1850 so it’s not terribly old. They were not considered important so they just got knocked down, they just became redundant.

“It’s not big or beautiful but it’s part of our heritage.”

An Historic England advice report on the matter says the brick kiln no longer fulfils the criteria for listing and is not “considered to be of special interest in a national context”.

County councillor Alex Kemp, who represents South Lynn, sought assurances that the brick kiln will be preserved in situ and maintained by West Norfolk Council.

She said: “Preserving Lynn’s past side by side with commercial development is what we would expect.”

A spokeswoman for West Norfolk Council said: “The structure was delisted by the Sec. of State on the specialist advice of Historic England – the borough council don’t have the power to do so.”

She added: “It wasn’t a decision taken in isolation. As part of the Heritage Action Zone initiative Historic England reviewed many of the historic structures in King’s Lynn and so far have amended the description/status of 16, added TSB Bank on the Tuesday Market Place, declined to list two other structures, and de-listed the brick kiln.

“We still wait to hear about a few others.”