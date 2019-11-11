Card shop chain Clintons has become the latest big high street name to find itself in talks in a bid to avoid collapse.

The company, which has a branch in Lynn's High Street, is in talks with landlords over rents - a move which many believe could lead to it entering a company voluntary arrangement (CVA).

The move, if approved, would see those it owes money to agree to longer, or reduced, payment terms to allow the business to continue.

Clintons has become the latest high street name to run into financial trouble.

The company currently has 332 outlets nationwide, employing around 2,500 staff.

But reports at the weekend suggested it was considering closing some 66 branches, and were entering negotiations with landlords over 200 others.

A spokesman for the firm said today: "Discussions are continuing with our landlords but no decisions have been made."

They would not comment further on claims of store closures or an impending CVA.

Formed in 1968, Clintons - previously known as Clinton Cards until a rebrand - is owned by the American Weiss family who took it over in 2012.

In September it announced it was seeking a new buyer for the chain.