Fears over anti-social driving in Swaffham

Police have apologised after they initially missed a report of a scooter being ridden in an anti-social manner through Swaffham’s market.

The incident is one of two points of disorder involving vehicles which were raised during a town council meeting this week.

Members were told the incident happened last month and was reported following a “heated exchange” between the rider and a person who attempted to intervene.

The meeting, held at the town hall on Wednesday evening, also heard that officers had been unable to act on the information provided to them, because the incident was not reported within a two-week time limit for such offences.

Deputy town clerk Claire Smith said she had reported the matter when she first became aware of it.

She added: “They apologised they hadn’t picked it up earlier.”

Concerns were also raised during the meeting about cases of anti-social driving in and around the Theatre Street car park.

Shirley Matthews said the issue had been raised at a recent meeting of the town’s Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel (SNAP) meeting and officers were working with one affected resident.

She also pointed out that the town council had previously rejected proposals which might have helped to address the issue.