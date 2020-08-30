Residents in and around Lynn’s Hillington Square Estate have been assured that their concerns over the final-phase plans will heard.

The Lynn News reported on Friday that a proposal for the completion of the regeneration scheme has been lodged with West Norfolk Council.

However, there are concerns about the impact of the proposed work and the proximity of the new-build to existing properties, some being listed buildings.

A site plan showing the refurbished buildings (grey) and proposed new builds (red) (41207395)

In a letter published in the same paper, Dr Deborah Holman, of nearby Bridge Street, accused Freebridge of being a “bad neighbour”, which hadn’t properly dealt with issues from previous development, hadn’t given a thought to quality of life and had come up with a poor plan for parking.

Freebridge chief executive Anita Jones says throughout the project, which started in 2012, its focus has been as much about improving the area in and around the estate as it has been on work on the properties themselves.

“The initial work we did on the project saw us open out the estate which had originally stood with its back to the town, and the response to this has been very positive,” she said. “We feel that the plans we have now submitted build on this work in continuing to open the estate to the wider community, while at the same time connecting it more sympathetically with the existing buildings that surround the square.”

The proposed final view from the north-east (41207392)

The scheme has evolved following consultation with Historic England and the borough council’s conservation officer.

Mrs Jones added: “We feel that our plans show sensitivity to what surrounds the estate through our proposed use of materials and colour palette, and also through the demolition of some of the remaining blocks in favour of a more traditional street scene of townhouse-style homes.”

She acknowledged concerns about the demolition and construction work and said Freebridge would be happy to meet residents to explain the process and answer concerns once a contractor had been appointed.

The proposed final view from the south-west (41207389)

The parking fears were more difficult to resolve, said Mrs Jones, as it was an issue “somewhat out of Freebridge’s control”.

But the scheme provides parking behind the proposed properties and the overall plan sees a lower number of properties on the site and an increased parking provision.

“So we believe we have done what we can to ensure the new homes do not place any increased pressure on All Saints or Bridge Street,” said Mrs Jones.

A site plan showing the various storeys of the buildings (41207397)

She thanked people for their patience throughout the project and hoped the progress so far had shown Freebridge’s desire to make it a “great place” to live.

To comment on the planning application visit www.west-norfolk.gov.uk

The proposed view from Providence Street to All Saints' Church, showing in red the demolition (41207400)

Read more EnvironmentKings Lynn