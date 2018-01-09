Feasibility study begins on West Winch relief road as calls grow for radical improvement to A10

Work to assess the case for a long-awaited relief road around a village near Lynn has begun, amid calls for radical improvements to other parts of the route.

Officials have confirmed that a feasibility study is under way on the possibility of bypassing West Winch, as part of plans for substantial new development in the area.

But it is likely to be at least two years before any firm plans are drawn up.

And the announcement of the work has coincided with calls for more radical improvements to the A10, which serves the village, including the creation of new dual carriageway sections.

Norfolk County Council said in a statement yesterday: “We are working with King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council to actively take forward plans for a West Winch relief road.

“This road was identified in the local plan as being required to serve the West Winch growth area. We are currently doing preliminary feasibility and design work which may take two to three years to complete.”

The borough council committed £125,000 of funding towards the work last summer, as part of a long-term vision to build approximately 3,500 homes around West Winch and nearby North Runcton.

At the time, officials said the study would enable the need for the new route to be established and evidence collated to support a bid for funding to the government.

Details of the work were also confirmed as a study commissioned by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough combined authority called for dualling of parts of the A10 between Ely and Cambridge.

Its mayor, James Palmer, said he could not think of another road in the region that was in greater need of investment.

He said: “I am acutely aware of how the road is blighted by significant levels of traffic. At peak times it’s often at a standstill.

“This report provides the necessary evidence base for the case for investment to be made.”

West Winch county councillor, Alexandra Kemp, said a business case for a bypass had been accepted by the government 30 years ago.

She said: “We need it to go ahead as soon as possible. There is a serious issue in Norfolk of the circulation of traffic.

“The study needs to be done. The money needs to be put in and the government need to build it.”

But West Winch parish council chairman Paul Foster was sceptical about whether sufficient funding could be secured or whether it would help to address wider traffic issues.

He said: “The traffic into King’s Lynn is limited by the South Gate.

He also suggested broader expansion of the road would not help the village, adding: “The traffic would get to West Winch quicker.”