After coming back from the Covid lockdown, exhibitors planning for King’s Lynn Horticultural Society’s annual show faced another challenge – the weather.

But in spite of the hot dry conditions they managed to create an impressive array of produce and flowers for the judges on Saturday and earned congratulations from the borough mayor.

Organisers said that entries had not reached pre-pandemic levels but there was still a magnificent display of produce, flowers and crafts in South Wootton Village Hall.

Horticultural Society members at the show (from left) Rachel Vyse, Bill Vyse, John Germeney, Kevin Ayres, Nolan Mills. MLNF-22MF80103

There was also a good turnout of people to see West Norfolk mayor, Cllr Lesley Bambridge, present the trophies.

She congratulated the gardeners on keeping things growing considering the ever increasing temperatures and decreasing amounts of rainfall they had to contend with over the last few weeks. She added she had picked up a few tips for her own garden.

Publicity officer, Kelvin Fairweather, said that there were several newcomers among the exhibitors. "They were among prize-winners so hopefully we'll see them again," he said.

Fabulous flowers at Lynn Horticultural Society Show MLNF-22MF08093

Award winners:

E. Ogden Cup, best display of cacti, Penny Hipkin; Mrs Kenneth Bush Cup, best foliage plant, Penny Hipkin; Mr Coates Cup, best fuchsia in pot, Penny Hipkin; Lord Fermoy Cup, best patio pot Penny Hipkin; West Norfolk Produce Cup, best exhibit in pot plants, Irene Germeney; 90th Birthday Cup, most points in pot plants, Penny Hipkin; Audrey Brooks Rose Bowl, most points in roses, Teresa Hill; West Norfolk Cup, best exhibit in roses, Teresa Hill; Cobbold Cup, most points in flowers, Penny Hipkin; Mrs W R Sadler Cup, best selection of vegetables, Selena Povey;

Straight from the garden MLNF-22MF08095

Members’ Cup, coloured potatoes, M. McCormick; Twaite Cup, white onions, Selena Povey; Kenneth Bush Challenge Trophy, collection of 3 vegetables, Selena Povey; A. Anderson Cup, most firsts in vegetables, Selena Povey; Ray Smith Memorial Bowl, most firsts in fruits, Selena Povey; R. Doubleday Plaque for the best exhibit in fruits, Alan Daver; Mrs F. E. Fox Cup for the best exhibit in arts and crafts, Rachel Vyse; Victory Cup for the best junior exhibit (under 10s), Finlay Tomson; Jubilee Cup for the most intermediate points (11 – 16 years), Edward Mills; Barbara Baker Cup, best exhibit in preserves, Selena Povey; George Skipper Cup, best exhibit in baking, Penny Hipkin;

Lynne Lawrence judging the preserves MLNF-22MF08014

Eddie Barber Trophy, best madeira cake Stella Mills; Ray Garner Memorial Cup, most firsts in the whole show, Penny Hipkin; Banksian Medal for the most horticultural points Goodwins Hall Care Home; Perry Cup for the lady exhibitor with the most points in the whole show Penny Hipkin; Caithness Crystal Vase for the exhibitor with the most points in the whole show Selena Povey; Amberley Hall Care Home Trophy for the best Shrewsbury biscuits Penny Hipkin.