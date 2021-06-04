'Feds' warning came too late for drug dealer, King's Lynn court hears

A Terrington St Clement teenager has been sentenced for supplying cannabis.

Nigel Gray was rumbled after police recognised him as he did a deal in Coulton Close, North Lynn.

Officers first stopped the other man and found him to have just under eight grams of cannabis worth £50.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (47416416)

They then attended the address where Gray, 19, was staying and seized cannabis with a total street value of £313, cash and a phone.

The phone was found to have drug supply messages on it and a warning from the man who had just done the deal with Gray.

It said: “The Feds are on to you.”

Prosecutor Michael Devaney asked magistrates in Lynn on Thursday to consider making an order for forfeiture of the cash as it represented the proceeds of sales of drugs.

At a previous hearing Gray, of Waterlow Road, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis, both on or before October 24, 2020.

In mitigation, solicitor Ruth Johnson said it was now eight months later and her client had done much to change his ways and put his life on a better footing.

She said he was in full-time factory work and had sought help from drug support provider Change Grow Live.

“With the help of CGL he’s no longer reliant, in his words,” she added.

Gray was given a 12-month community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work and up to 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was ordered to pay £145 costs and a £95 victim surcharge, while orders were made for the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis, plus the forfeiture of £140 cash.