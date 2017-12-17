Fee-fi-fo-fum fun at King’s Lynn library

A Jack and the Beanstalk Storytime session at Lynn Library invited youngsters and their parents to listen along to a children’s classic.

Librarian Alison Thorne said: “It was a brilliant session. The children loved the stories and were especially good at joining in the fee-fi-fo-fum part.

They hunted for golden eggs around the library, and coloured in pictures of giants, and got a free goodie bag from Alive Corn Exchange with magic jelly beans, a cow keyring and stickers.

Pictured above, librarian Allison Thorne with children and parents. MLNF17MF012040