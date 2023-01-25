An author whose stories include scenes set in the Norfolk Fens has recently announced that one of his books will be turned into a film.

John Taylor, 78, also published his second book at the end of last year called Lost in Time, a story about the sinking fens prior to the First World War.

Part of the book is also set in 12th century Lynn, and describes King John passing through the town and paints a picture of Lynn in its early age.

Pictured, John Taylor with his two books, one of which is being made into a film (61999050)

“It would have been a really big deal, 2,000 knights would be passing through,” said John.

His books are based on historical facts, but the characters and parts of their stories are fiction.

John is originally from Ely and grew up around the Fens before travelling around the world for his career and now living in Perth, Australia.

His debut novel, ‘I will find you’ is beginning the process of being turned into a film. The book is about a young boy called Nick from the fens who became separated from his mother and was migrated to Australia. He escaped from abuse and tries to find his mother.

“It’s based on a true story,” said John.

John recalled how during researching for the novel, he spoke to people who had gone through similar experiences to his character Nick.

He said: “I spent many hours speaking to care leavers about their experiences, they sobbed their hearts out. I was told things that I couldn’t write about. This was a story that needed to be told.

“I didn’t write it for me, I wrote it for these poor souls.”

John is currently in the process of finding actors suitable for the film and that it will be filmed in Ely, Mepal (a village near Ely), as well as London and Perth.

“I’ve been told I need to teach them how to do a fen accent!” John said.

John has said that both of his books, which are available to buy on Amazon, will “bring a tear to your eye.”

He’s currently thinking about writing a third book, based on his theory that treasure could be hidden in the walls of Ely Cathedral.

“The reception that the book has had has been amazing,” said John, who went on to say 244 out of 248 reviews made were five stars.