Fence frustration for King's Lynn walkers as land is blocked off

Dog-walkers in Lynn have expressed their frustration over a new fence which has been erected this month.

The fence is believed to have been put up two-weeks ago on the land at the back of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where the Gaywood River runs through.

Robert Walster of Fairstead said the undeveloped area is "very nice to walk on" and was designated as an area to provide storage of flood water in the event of a surge in the River Ouse.

Mr Walster and another dog-walker at the site said Muntjac deer often run around in the area but are now being blocked off by the fence, restricting them to a smaller area.

One dog-walker told the Lynn News he had heard a rumour that the fence may be used for cattle.

He also said walkers used the route as a shortcut to Gaywood River in a circular route back towards Lamport Court, but that has now been blocked off.

Anglian Water, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the borough council have all confirmed the fence is nothing to do with them.

“It has been put up professionally and is clearly meant to last,” Mr Walster said.

“I should not say it should be a development site but what are they going to do with the flood water?

“If someone is foolishly thinking a flood surge is not going to happen, it will do. Perhaps not in my lifetime but something will happen perhaps in 50-years or so.

“Is this a change of use and access for humans or what is the reason for it?”

If you know anything about the fence please email ben.hardy@iliffepublishing.co.uk or call 01553 817322.