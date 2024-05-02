Fenland's Street Pride groups have a wealth of volunteer events planned throughout May and are looking for people to get involved.

Street Pride is a long-running and well-loved community initiative set up and supported by Fenland District Council to help volunteers make a difference to their local environment.

There are currently 17 Street Pride groups across the district - many of which have been running for more than a decade. Many groups also work with local schools and businesses who share a passion for cleaner, greener and more vibrant communities.

Parson Drove's Street Pride group

Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to get involved, whether you're a seasoned environmentalist or looking to try something new.

It offers a fulfilling way to give something back to the community while keeping active, enjoying the great outdoors and meeting like-minded individuals.

Events this month are:

Friday, May 3

1pm: Waterlees In Bloom/Street Pride litter pick, Wisbech. Meet at the Oasis Centre, St Michael's Avenue, Wisbech, PE13 3NR.

Saturday, May 4

10am: Chatteris Street Pride litter pick. Meet Church Lane Car Park, Chatteris, PE16 6JA.

10.30am: Doddington Street Pride litter pick. Meet at the Clock Tower, junction of Benwick Road/New Street.

10am: Friends of March Railway Station work party. March Railway Station, Station Road, PE15 8SJ.

Saturday, May 11

10am: Wimblington Street Pride litter pick. Meet Wimblington Village Hall, Addison Road, PE15 0QT.

10am: Parson Drove Street Pride work party. Meet at The Cage, Murrow Bank.

10.30am: Tydd St Giles Street Pride litter pick. Meet Community Centre Car Park, Broad Drove East, PE13 5LN.

Sunday, May 12

9am: Wisbech Street Pride work party, Meet Chapel Road Car Park, Wisbech.

9.30am: Friends of Rings End Nature Reserve work party. Rings End Nature Reserve, Twenty Foot Road.

Saturday, May 18

10am: Gorefield Street Pride work party. Meet at the Pavilion, Wolf Lane.

10am: Leverington Street Pride litter pick. Meet at Village Hall, Gorefield Road, PE13 5AT.

10am: Murrow Street Pride litter pick. Meet Village Hall Car Park, Murrow Bank, PE13 4HB.

10.30am: Wisbech St Mary Street Pride litter pick. Churchfield Way - meet near School, PE13 4SY.Tuesday, May 21

7pm: Parson Drove Street Pride meeting. Emmanuel Church, Parson Drove, PE13 4JA.Saturday, May 25

10am: Parson Drove Street Pride work party. Meet at The Cage, Murrow Bank.

Tuesday, May 28

10am: March Street Pride litter pick. Meet at George Campbell Leisure Centre, City Road.

10am: Newton-in-the-Isle Street Pride litter pick. Meet at the Village Hall, Church Lane, PE13 5HF.

For more information on any of May's Street Pride events contact Fenland District Council's Street Pride co-ordinator, Rebecca Robinett, on streetpride@fenland.gov.uk