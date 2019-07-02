Among the vehicles used to transport pupils to their prom were a Ferrari, banger racer, Land Rover, lorry, mobility scooter and even a shopping trolley.

Year 11 pupils from Springwood High School, St Clements and King Edward VII Academy turned up in style for their celebratory evening as shown by these photos.

Students arriving for their end of year prom at Springwood High School.. (13165914)

Kaiya Eglen arriving for the school prom at Springwood High School on her dad's banger racer.. (13165895)

Students arriving on prom night at KES.. (13167202)

St Clement High School Prom.Pictured Tegan Britton. Charlotte Beckett. (13139635)

Proms are typically held for pupils at the end of their last year of high school with pupils dressing up in glamorous dresses and suits for the occasion.

Photographer Ian Burt was in attendance to capture the arrival of the pupils at the three West Norfolk high schools ahead of their respective proms.

Students arriving on prom night at KES.. (13167251)

Leylah Doreen arriving for the school prom at Springwood High School.. (13165896)

Students arriving for their end of year prom at Springwood High School.. (13165912)

Students arriving on prom night at KES.. (13167269)

St Clement High School Prom.Pictured Poppy Kirby. Grace Brooks.. (13139579)

St Clement High School Prom.. (13139580)

The pupils, aged 15 and 16, were met with a crowd of onlookers cheering their arrival with an element of intrigue with regards to their outfit and form of transport!

Students arriving for their end of year prom at Springwood High School.. (13165902)

Students arriving for their end of year prom at Springwood High School.. (13165897)

Students arriving on prom night at KES.. (13167245)

Students arriving for their end of year prom at Springwood High School.. (13165910)

Students arriving on prom night at KES.. (13167266)

St Clement High School Prom.. (13139570)