West Norfolk pupils' evening a prominent occasion of their young lives
Among the vehicles used to transport pupils to their prom were a Ferrari, banger racer, Land Rover, lorry, mobility scooter and even a shopping trolley.
Year 11 pupils from Springwood High School, St Clements and King Edward VII Academy turned up in style for their celebratory evening as shown by these photos.
Proms are typically held for pupils at the end of their last year of high school with pupils dressing up in glamorous dresses and suits for the occasion.
Photographer Ian Burt was in attendance to capture the arrival of the pupils at the three West Norfolk high schools ahead of their respective proms.
The pupils, aged 15 and 16, were met with a crowd of onlookers cheering their arrival with an element of intrigue with regards to their outfit and form of transport!
