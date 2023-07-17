King’s Lynn’s Festival Chorus members take part in workshop at St Nicholas Chapel ahead of Gilbert and Sullivan concert
Members of King’s Lynn’s Festival Chorus have enjoyed a workshop in preparation for their forthcoming concert.
Led by their musical director Ben Horden, the workshop was held at St Nicholas’ Chapel in the town on Saturday, July 8.
It comes ahead of their forthcoming concert of Gilbert and Sullivan favourites as part of King’s Lynn Festival.
During the workshop, they rehearsed popular pieces from ‘The Gondoliers’, ‘HMS Pinafore’, ‘The Pirates of Penzance’ and the one-act opera ‘Trial by Jury’, which are all included in the concert’s programme.
The chorus will be joined by an array of soloists and musicians for the concert, including Sarah Fox (soprano), Richard Pinkstone (tenor), Simon Butteriss (baritone), Felix Kemp (baritone) and the British Sinfonietta.
The concert takes place on Sunday at 4pm in St Nicholas’ Chapel.
Tickets are £20, and under 16s go free.
They are available from the box office on 01553 764864 and kingslynncornexchange.co.uk