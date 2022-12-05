A man who was on his way to a festival was caught with two class A drugs and restricted police officers from doing their duty.

Luke Grimmer, 20, of St Peters Road, West Lynn, was caught with cocaine and MDMA and later refused to be handcuffed by police.

He pleaded guilty at Lynn's Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Luke Grimmer had cocaine and MDMA with him ready to take at a festival. Picture: iStock

Prosecutor Lily Orr told the court that while officers were on patrol in Lynn, they spotted a BMW overtaking a car in a dangerous manner.

They stopped the vehicle and smelt cannabis, which was coming from the passenger in Grimmer's vehicle.

Police then spotted a "bulge" in Grimmer's pocket which they feared to be a weapon.

They checked his pockets to find 2.76g of cocaine wrapped in cake wrappers, while 3.31g worth of MDMA pills were also found in the vehicle and police arrested Grimmer.

He refused to be handcuffed and police drew a taser.

His solicitor Andrew Cogan said that Grimmer was on his way to a festival and that he and the passenger in the vehicle planned to take the drugs.

"I've been informed that's what young people do at festivals," said Mr Cogan.

"This has been a call for him to wake up, he has a heart problem and has been advised to stop taking drugs.

"His metabolism means that if he takes too much cocaine, he will have a heart attack, that's why it was wrapped in cake wrappers, to make sure he doesn't have a heart attack."

Grimmer was fined £400 with an added £40 victim surcharge and ordered to pay court costs of £145.