The manager of King’s Lynn Festival has departed due to “irreconcilable differences” between her and others that help run it.

Anna Pool, who was festival manager and co-artistic director, has opted not to extend her contract - and officially left the role yesterday.

This year’s events only finished recently, running from July 13-26, with acts such as the the Black Dyke Mills brass band and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra among the highlights.

The town hall launch for this year's King's Lynn Festival with, from left, Ambrose Miller, Adrian Parker and Anna Pool - who has now departed. Picture: Ian Burt

The festival was deemed a success - but Ms Pool has now confirmed her departure.

“As I am departing the festival on August 12, it would be inappropriate for me to speak to this on the festival's behalf,” she told the Lynn News.

“I can however confirm that I have, with great sadness, resigned. This is due to irreconcilable differences between my values and vision and those of the organisation.”

Exactly what those differences are has not been revealed.

Adrian Parker, chair of the King’s Lynn Festival Board, confirmed that Ms Pool is returning to touring with her band, being a producer for stage shows, and working as a composer in London.

“Anna’s undoubted wide knowledge of the music scene in East Anglia has prompted the festival to offer an even more varied programme this year,” Mr Parker said.

“Our continuing commitment has been to bring high quality classical performance to Lynn, yet nearly half the events are jazz, folk music, film and lectures already.

“Festival 2025 brought tango music and dance, ballet and Highland harps, a ‘1930s Germany’ cabaret, Indian sitar, medieval women in song, and well-ness events as well. Our summer festival has been exciting and well-received.

“We are quite inspired with the fresh ideas which Anna has added and experimented with, to achieve a wider audience and to draw in more people in West Norfolk.

“She has also taken the lead in creating a new website and pointed us at several other desirable changes. We wish her well in further developing her many talents.”