A group of young dancers finally came together to celebrate one of the UK’s most popular children’s authors, after their performance was postponed due to July’s heatwave.

Two hundred Year 4 and 5 students, from six different primary schools in the West Norfolk Academies Trust (WNAT), took part in ‘The Wonderful World of Roald Dahl’ at this year’s WNAT Primaries Festival of Dance, which was staged at Springwood High School, another WNAT member.

Participating schools included Walpole Cross Keys, Clenchwarton, West Lynn, Snettisham, Heacham Junior and Gaywood Primary.

West Lynn Primary Dance Festival. Picture: West Norfolk Academies Trust

Dance teacher Kate Whyborn, who choreographed the show, gave each group lessons over a six-week period to prepare for the event.

Tunes featured in the show included songs from Roald Dahl classic films Matilda, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, as well as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Other musical numbers paid tribute to Dahl’s own life, including Glen Miller’s In the Mood, referencing Dahl’s RAF service in the Second World War, and the James Bond theme, referring to his time as a spy.

Clenchwarton Primary Dance Festival. Picture: West Norfolk Academies Trust

Dancers also performed to music from 1988, the year Matilda was released.

The evening was the first of its kind held by WNAT for two years, and tickets were provided free of charge to the 300 people who attended the event.

Heacham Junior Dance Festival. Picture: West Norfolk Academies Trust

Walpole Cross Keys Dance Festival. Picture: West Norfolk Academies Trust

Dance teacher Kate said: “It was an honour to work with the students from the participating schools.

“They started the six-week process a little apprehensive and nervous at the thought of dancing on stage, something most had never had a chance to do before.

“But by the end of the rehearsal process they had blossomed in confidence and were excited to show off their new skills.”

Gaywood Primary Dance Festival. Picture: West Norfolk Academies Trust

Snettisham Primary Dance Festival. Picture: West Norfolk Academies Trust

Hayley Roberts, director of engagement at the West Norfolk Academies Trust, added: “The children absolutely loved it. It’s all about having fun.

“Art is at the forefront of our offer at WNAT, and so this is just one example of how we bring children together using dance.”