Lynn students celebrated the end of the school year in style when they enjoyed their very own festival.

Open to all Year 8 students at Springwood High School who had successfully completed the Endeavour Programme over the past academic year, 'Springfest' featured a wide range of entertainments, activities and refreshments, from bouncy castles to barbecues.

Not only did the students attend the all-day festival, but they also helped to organise and fund it, raising money through a series of initiatives, which included cake sales, penalty shoot-outs, sports matches and other sponsored events.

Thumbs up to Springfest. Picture: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

The Endeavour scheme comprises nine different challenges, and is designed to help young people to develop independent thinking and a balanced outlook.

Participants are encouraged to expand their comfort zones, taking part in ventures such as article writing, performance reviewing, representing their school house, and leading an assembly - as well as organising a fundraising event.

Springfest provides the perfect way for students to celebrate their Endeavour achievements, and has become a popular annual event at Springwood, which is part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

Battling for honours at one of the games. Picture: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

Sumo suits gave rise to some fun challenges. Picture: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

Ready to do battle at Springwood's Springfest. Picture: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media